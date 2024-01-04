A total of 570 cars, 376 scooters and 115 number plates were confiscated last year as Transport Malta ramped up law enforcement on the roads.

In a self-congratulatory statement, TM said last year it issued a total of 32,801 contraventions and 6,000 administrative fines, underlining its "dedication to holding accountable those who compromise road safety".

It did not give a breakdown of the reasons behind the confiscation of the vehicles or the contraventions, nor did it provide a comparison with previous years.

The authority said law enforcement was a collaborative effort, with roadside inspections conducted with the police, the Department for Industrial and Employment Relations, and the European Labour Authority.

"The Chief Executive Officer of Transport Malta, Jonathan Borg, has expressed his deep appreciation for the remarkable accomplishments of the authority in creating safer roads for all," TM said.

"His acknowledgment of the authority’s tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to ensuring secure roads and upholding traffic regulations is truly inspiring. Mr Borg's gratitude extends to the hardworking enforcement officers, whose tireless dedication and pivotal role in attaining these remarkable results deserve recognition. Transport Malta's steadfast resolve to work diligently and implement strategic measures to enhance road safety and foster a culture of compliance among road users is a shining example for all," Transport Malta gushed.

The authority said its stand is a firm testament to its unwavering commitment to creating a safe and secure environment on the roads, "inspiring us all towards a brighter and safer future".