Transport Malta rents three properties for some €2.3 million a year, information given in parliament on Monday shows.

Minister Aaron Farrugia told Nationalist MP Jerome Caruana Cilia that TM rents the building housing the Malta Transport Centre in Triq Pantar, Lija for €1,864,843.68 payable to Sudvel Ltd.

It rents the A3 Towers in Triq L-Arkati, Paola, from Paola Estates for €489,775.70 and an outlet in Tiġrija Palazz, Victoria, Gozo for €11,304.44 payable to Tiġrija Developments Ltd.