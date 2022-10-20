Transport minister, Aaron Farrugia has accepted an invitation to join cyclists on a bicycle ride so that he can experience their concerns about Malta's roads.

He will join prominent figures from the cycling community, including sports cyclist Fabio Spiteri, and ROTA president Daniel Vella, whose NGO focuses more on the needs of cyclo-commuters.

Farrugia accepted an invitation by sports-content creator Bulletproof, who have recently campaigned for safer roads.

Andrew Mercieca, a founder of the organisation said the transport minister was invited to "see the situation for yourself,” and to have a discussion with leading figures of the community.

Farrugia accepted the invitation, saying that he looks forward to discussing “the challenges, realities, and opportunities in front of us,” before emphasizing that he cycles on weekends.

Merceica said that cyclists and pedestrians must be considered "as important as cars".

Although logistics have not yet been arranged, Mercieca said that the route will include busy roads. “The goal is to put the minister in the shoes of the cyclists,” he said.

Safety and a lack of suitable infrastructure have often been issues raised by mobility NGOs.

Speaking to Times of Malta last July, Rota president Daniel Vella had said “The number one reason people don’t reach for their bicycles is safety.”

He said infrastructure should be better planned to encourage more alternative transport uptake.