Malta's aviation industry is experiencing "rapid growth and attracting a lot of interest", according to Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the island's aircraft registry has exceeded 700 aircraft.

This figure is expected to increase to over 800 by next year.

Farrugia made the comments during his opening remarks at the Malta Aviation Conference & EXPO (MACE) being held at the Hilton on Wednesday and Thursday.

MACE is an international aviation conference held in Malta every year and which sees delegates from all over the world attend.

“We are working to ensure that aviation is recognized as a main player in our economy and be given the recognition it truly deserves. Jobs become careers increasing the talent pool, and transfer of knowledge prepares the island for a new wave of young workers who are attracted to the aviation cluster.

"As an island on the periphery of the EU we depend on aviation and we need to defend our interests against the one size fits all attitude that some are pushing. Let us work together for a greener aviation that is sustainable both environmentally and economically for Malta," Farrugia said.

Also speaking at the conference opening, Transport Malta CEO Jeffrey Curmi said the authority’s vision is to "continue growing by attracting more companies to Malta, although he insisted the growth "needs to be sustainable".

“I am well conscious that the expectations remain high. We need to invest in our people and in new technology to meet the demands of the future, and to always synchronise ourselves with global developments. Our aim is to encourage more young Maltese citizens to seek careers in the aviation industry, in order to take up the many jobs that are being created,” he said.