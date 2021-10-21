Transport Malta and the National Statistics Office are to conduct a National Transport Household Survey to gauge transport and travel patterns in Malta from a representative sample of Maltese households.

The last such survey was held in 2010.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said data from such surveys was very important for transport and road policies to be drawn up.

The survey will consist of two parts. The first part will be general questions about the composition of households and the vehicles they use. This part of the survey is to be completed digitally before Travel Day, which is on November 17.

In the second part, the members of the selected households above the age of 14 will be asked to record their travel movements on November 17.

Those wishing to participate may visit https://webapp.nhts21.gov.mt or call on 8007 4474.