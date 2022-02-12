Adama Traore will look to cement his status as the new darling of Barcelona this weekend after an impressive start to his Nou Camp career.

Last weekend, he delighted fans in the 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

One particular moment stood out when he nipped past Mario Hermoso, tumbled to the ground and a roar surged around the ground.

Some stood to applaud, others yelled and pumped their firsts, convinced a free-kick earned a few metres into Atletico Madrid’s half, with only two minutes gone, would set the tone for what was to come.

