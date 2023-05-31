There was an encouraging start for Malta in the trap competition as clay shooting sport got under way at the 2023 GSSE.

On Tuesday, the ten participating shooters in the trap even targeted the opening 75 clays and here Malta’s James Galea is sharing top spot with Olympic bronze medallist Gian Marco Berti, of San Marino, on 73 points.

Luxembourg’s Lyndon Sosa is currently third on 72 points.

On the other hand, Emanuel Bugeja, Malta’s other shooter in the competition is in sixth place on 70 clays, and holding the last berth in the final.

The trap shooters will be in action this morning when they face the final 50 clays with the top six progressing to the finals.

