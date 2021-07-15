A Maltese man is stranded in Sardinia after being stopped from boarding a plane despite presenting the necessary COVID test.

Oliver Gatt flew to Cagliari with his partner Michelle Laferla on July 7, days before Health Minister Chris Fearne announced changes to travel restrictions following a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Laferla had a vaccine certificate, however, according to the new rules, unvaccinated Maltese residents who were already abroad before the rules came into force, could still return to Malta, if they showed proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival.

According to a legal notice that came into force on Wednesday, residents "who prior to the entry into force of this order were already expected to return to Malta from [all countries] shall not be required to be in possession of a vaccination certificate upon their arrival in Malta... so long as upon their arrival in Malta they are in possession of a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction COVID-19 test performed not longer than seventy-two (72) hours before their arrival".

But when the two turned up at the airline’s counter with a negative test result that cost Gatt €100, he was not allowed to fly home, and was instead asked for written confirmation from the local authorities.

The couple had no other choice than to email the health authorities asking for clarification on the matter.

“In the meantime, we’re in limbo – no reply from the health authorities as we wait at our accommodation, knowing we will have to fork out more money for a new flight and not knowing how many more nights we will be staying here,” Gatt told Times of Malta.

The new requirements have sparked confusion and frustration from several travellers who were either abroad when the rules were announced or were planning on visiting in the coming days.

Excerpt from the legal notice

On Thursday, the authorities clarified that Maltese residents entering the country without a vaccine certificate must apply for permission to avoid paying €1,400 to quarantine in a hotel.

The Superintendent of Public Health will decide each case "on an individual basis", the government said in a statement on Thursday.

It confirmed that people arriving from the 71 countries on Malta's 'red list' can enter without a vaccine certificate but they must provide a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before their arrival.