It is that time of year again. Now resumes the unmitigated nightmare for people who are third country nationals who need to renew or apply for a single work permit. Everyone will swarm to Valletta like moths to a flame, where they are met by an exodus of people queueing for hours at a time hoping to get their work permit for another year before their current ID expires, since this needs to be renewed on an annual basis.

Many third country nationals face a language barrier – not everyone can speak English or Maltese. A lot of them do speak basic English – just barely enough to do their job. From my experience, some of them do improve their English when they do start working.

Once it is finally their turn, they hold their breaths. There and then is the moment of truth… If a document from the checklist that Identity Malta provides is missing or inaccurate, no matter how insignificant the issue is, they are turned away, even if their permit expires that day or in a few days’ time. At times, they also require documents not in the checklist and are still turned away if they do not provide them.

If their ID expires, all hope is lost. They will receive a letter from Identity Malta advising them that their permit has expired and that they must leave the country.

As a result, these foreign workers have two choices. They can either purchase a plane ticket and leave Malta only to return after three months to try to apply for a work permit again, or they can stay in Malta without a permit at the risk of getting caught and being deported at the taxpayer’s expense, not being able to return to Malta for years. Most of these people have made a life for themselves here and it would be a bitter pill to swallow.

However, a change has been made as of July 1, 2019 that comes with a much higher risk of foreign workers needing to leave Malta due to a bureaucratic measure that has been introduced.

In a nutshell, this new procedure lays down that, prior to applying for a work permit, a foreign worker needs to visit a doctor who will fill in a medical declaration form stating that the applicant is not suffering from any infectious diseases related to the job performed.

All well and good. It is good to know that Maltese citizens can rest assured that foreign workers are disease free.

However, the buck doesn’t stop there. Once the form has been signed by the doctor, the person applying for the work permit needs to submit it to their employer, who in turn must submit the form to the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit (IDCU) and wait a minimum of 10 working days to hear back from them.

If Malta needs the workers, let them work! Don’t make it almost impossible for them to obtain a work permit

The IDCU will send an e-mail to the employer, stating that the person in question is healthy and able to work. Once the document is in hand, they can apply for the work permit.

While the new checklist has been put up on Identity Malta’s website, there has been no publication that I am aware of that alerted foreign workers to this change... no circulars, no write-ups in the media or anything of the sort.

Also, at the time of writing, the old checklist still exists on Identity Malta’s website, so one could be easily confused about which checklist one needs to follow. Factor in language barriers and it is a total and utter disaster. A large number of foreign workers are being turned away solely because of this issue, being told (at times very rudely) that there is a new checklist in place and that they should have been aware of this. They explain what the new checklist is and turn them away, no matter when their current work permit is to expire.

The second and more crucial issue is that, in many cases, the IDCU is taking much longer than 10 working days to send the document back to the employer. In the meantime, a foreign worker’s ID card may expire. If the certification that a foreign worker may apply for a work permit arrives after their ID cards expire, Identity Malta are set to refuse such work permit applications.

This is grossly unfair, because it is not the worker’s fault that the reply from the IDCU had arrived late. It is totally beyond the third country national’s control. If you add to the mix the fact that it is the employer that has to send the health medical form to the IDCU, this creates an added complication. What if the employer forgets to send the document, or is on holiday, or is unavailable for any reason and thus cannot send it as soon as it is given to him? The result is that the foreign worker is the one who must bear the brunt.

Additionally, one must question why they need the form to be sent to the IDCU in the first place. Does the government not trust its medically qualified doctors to ascertain whether one is suffering from a disease or whether they are as fit as a fiddle? The IDCU doesn’t ask for the foreign worker to attend a series of tests or check upon them physically. Is a doctor’s judgement not adequate or trusted enough to ascertain for themselves as to whether a person is fit for work?

On the January 20, 2019, the head of Jobsplus Clyde Caruana stated that Malta would need 13,000 additional foreign workers if Malta is to maintain its economic growth (Times of Malta, January 20, 2019). He justifies this by citing the issue of pensions, which, if they are to increase, need to be funded from somewhere, after all.

Thus, it all boils down to this. Why is Identity Malta making these third country nationals’ lives more complicated? Why is it so bureaucratic to apply for a single work permit? Why all this red tape to apply for a permit? Why aren’t foreign workers allowed to apply even if some document is missing beyond their control?

This all seems arbitrary to me and I can only hypothesise that there is some hidden agenda in place whereby the government is trying to reduce the number of foreign workers entering our country to work.

If Malta needs the workers, let them work! Don’t make it almost impossible for them to obtain a work permit. If anything, Identity Malta should strive to make it even easier for foreign workers to apply and to attract more people if we do need these foreigners to maintain our current economy.

David Gatt is a financial manager who is doing a master’s degree in advocacy.