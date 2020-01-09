A trapper who verbally abused and threatened a Birdlife conservation officer was fined €20 on Thursday even though he admitted to the charges, Birdlife said in a statement.

Footage taken by Birdline shows the man yelling furiously at the NGO's conservation officer Alice Tribe after she called police to investigate an incident of illegal finch trapping at Marfa Ridge in November.

“You sent the police for our friend you m***********? You’re a big b****** that’s all you are. You should be ashamed of yourself,” the trapper shouted as he veered close to her, calling her “a bitch” and “a whore”.

At one point the man threatened “I wish I am a woman so I can kill you.”

Ms Tribe had been told to sit and wait outside by the two ALE officers who had showed up to inspect the property linked to the reported trapping.

A passerby who stopped to ask the woman if she needed assistance was told by the trapper to mind his own business.

“If you’re not involved with her listen to me and continue on your way,” the trapper told him shortly before spitting at the floor in the direction of Ms Tribe.

Following the incident, a spokesperson for BirdLife Malta said they filed a report regarding the verbal abuse at Mellieħa Police Station and handed over the video evidence to the police.

However, he added, during the short court hearing on Thursday the police did not request that the video evidence be played in court.

"Following a very short session in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea, the trapper was fined €20," read a statement by Birdlife.

The Administrative Law Enforcement police are now expected to press separate charges for illegal trapping since finch trapping is illegal. A derogation allows for the trapping of golden plover and song thrush.