Residents who were determined to save a community of hedgehogs in a building site in Luqa ended up guarding traps after a number of them were stolen.

Nature Trust in a statement praised the residents for going out of their way to save the hedgehogs.

The residents called the Nature Trust Wildlife Rescue Section and volunteers installed traps to catch and relocate the hedgehogs.

But the traps got stolen immediately, Nature Trust said.

"Thanks to the determination of the volunteers and the residents, new traps were set, with the residents keeping an eye on them" it said.

A good number of hedgehogs were captured in a few days and relocated. Construction workers on the site gave a helping hand.

The Wildlife Rescue Emergency Number is 9999 9505.