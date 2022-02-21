The health authorities were urged on Monday to harmonise and realign the remaining COVID-19 restrictions applicable to travel and tourism services.

In a statement, the Federated Association of Travel & Tourism Agents (FATTA) said the restriction on the number of persons in public spaces, currently limited to not more than six, should be removed or at least relaxed considerably.

Similarly, the limited capacity restrictions on tourist coaches, minibuses, ferry services and commercial passenger vessels (currently 80%) should be removed and operators permitted to carry their full capacity as licensed.

FATTA also urged the authorities to regularly review the list of countries/zones subject to an effective travel ban so as to further facilitate travel to such destinations by fully vaccinated persons.

The association welcomed last week announcement on the forthcoming relaxation of the mask-wearing rules and the elimination of quarantine for vaccinated primary contacts.

Earlier on Monday, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association accused the authorities of double standards following the crowds that attended the political party events on Sunday, in blatant breach of COVID-19 rules. The association last week called for the removal of all restrictions, denouncing the “ongoing discrimination” against the industry.