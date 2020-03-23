Travel agents are struggling to keep up with claims from those who had booked package holidays which had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The cancellations led customers to expect immediate refunds from tour operators, but the matter is complicated.

One prospective traveller told Times of Malta he had spent almost €2,000 on a tour to Spain over the Easter period but was informed last week that the tour was being cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. He said he had been chasing the tour operator for several days but to no avail.

He recently discovered that the government had introduced a legal notice which extended from 14 days to six months the time window that travel agents have to reimburse people.

But travel agents are facing their fair share of struggles, with ROCS Group director Rachel Vella explaining the dilemma.

“We will always be 100 per cent committed to giving the best service possible to our clients. As soon as this crisis started, we waived our rebooking fees during this period so as to minimise anguish for our clients,” she said.

Vella said the money clients would have paid upon booking was “not sitting in our drawers, as most people think”.

The funds would have been passed on to airlines, hotels, and ground handlers several months in advance so as to guarantee the package price offered to clients.

“As per normal practice, last-minute cancellations are always non-refundable, so what we have been doing since the outbreak is negotiate with all partners so that if they do not want to refund the money, at least they give us the possibility to postpone and allow our clients to travel at a later date,” Vella said.

She acknowledged many travel agents were finding difficulties with suppliers, including hotels in destinations where COVID-19 was more or less contained and who are insisting that their hotel remained operational.

Vella said the legal notice issued by the government gave travel agents a breather because they were employers too and had wages to pay when business is at a standstill.

The Directive on Package Travel Regulations was never intended for situations like the current one when all major airports are closing down, countries are closing their borders and people are asked to stay home under lockdown.

“Following a European Commission decision, the directive on Package Travel Regulations was relaxed as was done for the airline industry,” Vella said.

“This will give customers assurance that they will get a holiday at a later stage, while providing a much-needed helping hand to travel companies through these difficult and unprecedented times,” she added.