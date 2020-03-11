Updated 3.21 pm

Travel between Malta and Switzerland, Germany, France and Spain is being banned as from midnight tonight, the government has announced.

The same restriction already applies for travel from Italy.

The decision has been taken because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that arrivals from those four countries today, and anyone who arrived from Italy in the past 14 days has to observe mandatory quarantine at home. People who live in the same residence also need to observe quarantine. Tourists have to stay in their hotel rooms.

Spot checks will be made and anyone failing to observe the order will be subject to a €1,000 fine.

Dr Abela said people should refrain from unnecessary travel.

Furthermore, the elderly should, as far as possible, stay at home.

The prime minister, however, stressed, that there was no need for alarm. "The situation is under control and the country is well prepared," he said. But everyone needed to act responsibly.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said all six confirmed virus cases so far had been imported. More drastic restrictions would be announced if there was local spread. That could include further restrictions on public events.

Replying to various questions, the prime minister criticised businesses who had hiked the prices of sanitisers.

Teachers' union requests meeting with the prime minister amid 'panic'

Meanwhile, the Malta Union of Teachers said it had requested an urgent meeting with the prime minister about the situation in schools owing to the COVID scare.

It said the schools were seeing a 'panic situation' with some schools reporting attendance of just 40 per cent of pupils.

Talks should be held with a view to eventually lead to the closure of the schools for a temporary period, the union said.

The prime minister speaking in his press conference at the same time as the MUT issued its statement, pointed out that there was no local transmission of the virus at present.

The government did not exclude the closure of schools and the university when so required by the medical authorities, he said.