Malta Public Transport will be holding its seventh edition of Tallinja għal L-Istrina on Saturday, 23rd December 2023, in collaboration with the Office of the President.

The primary aim of this initiative is to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

For each journey taken by customers on that day, including those availing of the free transport scheme, Malta Public Transport will make a donation to the Community Chest Fund.

Between 2016 and 2022, Malta Public Transport contributed over €234,000 to MCCFF.

Malta Public Transport Chairman Felipe Cosmen said: “Our dedication to L-Istrina has grown into a cherished yearly event, uniting us with the community in support of this noble cause. We encourage the public to stand alongside us in aiding the less fortunate by using our bus services on this day.”