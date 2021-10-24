VF Group and Samsonite have joined forces with Action for Breast Cancer Foundation Malta, by donating 10 per cent of the sales on specially-selected styles to the cause. This aligns with the organisation’s mission to use its business to make a difference.

Michelle Farrugia, retail director, VF Group, said: “VF Group is an equal-opportunities employer and one which has always worked to push women forward in the workplace. As a company we have felt the harsh impact of breast cancer first-hand, having experienced a number of cases among our people. Sadly, this has become all too common, and which is why it is crucial that women everywhere are mindful and get checked.

“We are glad to use our business to help strengthen the cause by supporting the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, which apart from aiding prevention through awareness, helps to provide resources to affected women, from bespoke mastectomy brassieres to crucial support and counselling, which is crucial.”

Esther Sant, chairperson, Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation Malta, commented: “We are delighted that once again VF Group are supporting Action for Breast Cancer Foundation for breast awareness 2021, their support is crucial for us to fulfil our objectives to provide breast cancer patients with mastectomy brassieres, professional psychological support for the patients and significant others. You do not have to walk your breast cancer journey alone.”

From suitcases to carry-ons, handbags and more, Samsonite’s curated edit for Pink October can be found on samsonitemalta.com.