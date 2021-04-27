Malta has put Britain on the 'amber' list, allowing travel between the two countries.

Britain had previously been on the 'red' list meaning that travel was banned except for exceptional cases, such as the return of nationals. But new COVID-19 cases in the UK have since dropped significantly.

"After a review of the epidemiologicalnational studies in the United Kingdom, it was decided that the region will no longer be considered in the red zone for travelling, but will be lifted to the amber zone," the Malta health authorities said.

Any traveller arriving in Malta from any of the countries on the amber list is required to present a negative PCR Covid-19 test performed no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta.

Travellers arriving in Malta who fail to produce such a test will be submitted to testing in Malta and may be subject to quarantine.