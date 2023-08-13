Last year, after the worst of the pandemic was over, my wife Irma and I decided to join a tour to Austria.

We flew to Munich, where we only had time to visit Olympiapark, which was built to host the 1972 Summer Olympics, and go up the 291-metre-tall Olympic Tower, before we were whisked by coach to Salzburg. There we stayed in Flachau, a village in the district of St Johann im Pongau.

A night walk at Flachau.

After dinner on our first night, we went for a stroll. The weather was cool, and the scenery was breathtaking, with beautiful, wooden houses, adorned with festoons with coloured lights bulbs flickering against the dark blue shadows of the surrounding mountains. It looked like a fairyland!

A trip on a boat on Lake St Wolfgang.

The following day, we visited Mondsee, a typical quaint Austrian village. There we visited the imposing cathedral used for the spectacular wedding scene in the 1965 film The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Later, we took a boat trip on the lake at St Wolfgang See. The emerald water beneath us was calm and crystal clear. The surrounding mountains – all covered with evergreen trees – seemed to shelter us from the sweltering sun that shone in the cloudless bright blue sky above us.

The red marble wall around a fireplace – in the ‘Eagle’s Nest’ – which started to be broken by victorious Americans at the end of World War 2.

Then, at Wolfganggasse, we visited St Wolfgang cathedral, a pilgrimage church dating back to AD976. We also visited the Kehisteinhaus, known in English as the ‘Eagle’s Nest’, a building completed by the Nazis in 1938 atop a rocky outcrop which served as Adolf Hitler’s summer residence. Outside the building, we relished the panoramic view of the Berchtesgaden mountains and the area around Salzburg.

At Schönau a. Königssee, we took another boat trip on the Königssee lake, again ‘sailing’ amid mountains. The boat dropped us on the Hirschau peninsula. There we visited the beautiful baroque St Bartolomew’s church, which is modelled on Salzburg cathedral.

One of the side altars of Salzburg cathedral. A painting in the ceiling of St Peter’s Arch Abbey in Salzburg.

On arriving in Salzburg, we were impressed by the 17th-century baroque cathedral dedicated to St Rupert and St Virgilius. The portals are flanked by four large statues representing St Rupert holding a salt barrel, St Virgilius holding a church, St Peter with keys, and St Paul holding a sword. We also visited the university chapel and St Peter’s arch abbey. Later that day, we descended down the Salzburg Salzwelten – the Salzburg salt mines in Hallstatt.

On a visit to the lakeside village of Velden, we strolled along the bank of the lake and admired the colourful flower beds under the shade of mature trees, and admired the boats and the elegant houses dotting the scenery.

The 100-metre-tall wood and steel tower at Pyramidenkogel – the highest wooden observation tower in the world.

On another excursion, we drove to Keutschach am See in the region of Carinthia, and on to the summit of Pyramidenkogel, 851 metres above sea level. The main attraction here was the 100-metre-tall Pyramidenkogel wood and steel tower, described as “a ladder into heaven”. Inaugurated in 2013, it is the highest wooden observation tower in the world. The panoramic views from the top were spectacular.

We also admired the beautiful frescos at the impressive baroque church of St Egidius at Klagenfurt. The flat vault of the three-nave church is decorated with an optical-illusion fresco that gives the impression of a large dome.

During another trip, we visited the Sigmund thun Gorge in the Kaprun Valley in the Salzburgland region. The group embarked on a 400-metre trail in the picturesque breathtaking gorge, walking on wooden stairways affixed to one side of the high rocks.

A pulpit in St Hippolyt church in Zell-am-See. The church, built in the New Gothic style, in St John im Pongau, consecrated to saints John the Evangelist and John the Baptist. The visit to the Sigmund Thun Gorge.

In Zell-am-See, huddled by houses, gardens and trees, stands the catholic church of St Hippolyt, one of the most important second-to-third-century Christian theologians. It has a gothic interior and is surrounded by a range of monuments that commemorate fallen soldiers from World War 2. A short stop at Berchtesgaden included a visit to the church of St Peter and St John of Taufer.

The glacier at Glossglockner.

After a long trip, going up sharp winding roads snaking around mountains, on the edge of precipices and spectacular deep ravines and mesmerising scenery, we ended up on the Grossglockner, Austria’s highest mountain, found within the National Park Hohe Tauern. There we enjoyed the captivating site of the Pasterze, Austria’s biggest glacier and the longest in the Eastern Alps.

The last visit was a stop at St John im Pongau, where I visited the church dedicated to St John the Baptist and St John the Evangelist, which is built on a hilly area, prominently dominating the surroundings, and so beautiful inside.

Austria is definitely beautiful.