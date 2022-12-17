Malta Public Transport is launching its fifth edition of Tallinja għal L-Istrina on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in collaboration with the Office of the President to raise funds for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

The initiative will see Malta Public Transport donating funds for every journey customers make on the day, including those journeys which fall under the free transport scheme. In other words, the more customers travel by bus on the day, the more funds will be raised towards MCCF.

President George Vella welcomed the initiative and thanked Malta Public Transport and all its customers for believing in the unique role that the MCCF has in supporting the Maltese community and those in need. “As the financial, material and professional support to people with severe chronic illnesses is constantly increasing, it is great to see companies such as Malta Public Transport coming up with such altruistic initiatives,” he said.

Felipe Cosmen, Malta Public Transport Chairman said: “Our charity initiative towards L-Istrina has fast become one of our popular annual traditions as it provides the opportunity for us to work hand in hand with the community to raise funds for this noble cause. It is our wish to see the public join us on the day by travelling with our buses as a show of solidarity with those less fortunate.”

Commenting on the initiative, Konrad Pulé, Malta Public Transport General Manager, said: “Contributing to the MCCFF mission is of great importance to us as we appreciate the support they provide to those who find themselves in the most vulnerable circumstances. The values of compassion and community support resonate soundly with our corporate ethos.”