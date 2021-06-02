A traveller is being investigated for money laundering after €24,745 were found on his person and his luggage at the airport on Wednesday.

The Customs Department said the Guinean passenger was travelling to Mali via Istanbul.

When questioned, he declared that he was carrying €3,000 only on his person. A search on his person and his baggage, in which the sniffer dog Zekkin was involved, turned up a further €24,745.

During questioning and investigations it was noted that the passenger was acting as a cash courier for another person, who was the owner of €14,245, the department said.

All undeclared cash was seized by Customs and an investigation for any criminal activities, including money laundering, has been initiated by the police and the FIAU.