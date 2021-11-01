A French fruit and vegetable vendor who told airport officials that he was travelling to Malta on business was caught with weapons and pepper spray in his luggage, a court heard on Monday.

Ruben Cuervo Fernandez, 55, had just landed at Malta International Airport when the sizable cache was discovered inside his hold luggage.

Prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone presented the weapons and ammunition during the man’s arraignment on Monday, listing two flick knives, pepper spray, a holster, a sealed weapon “like those used in movies” that fired blank shots as well as pepper ammunition.

He is alleged to have told airport officials that the weapons were a “gift” and expressed shock at being stopped, arguing that it was legal to carry the items in France.

Moreover, the man claimed to have travelled to other countries with the weapons and said he had never encountered any such problems before, the court was told.

Assisted by a French-speaking interpreter, the accused consulted legal aid lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace before registering an admission to unlawful possession and importation of the knives and firearm, as well as pepper spray and ammunition without a licence or permit from the police commissioner.

In view of that admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech remanded the accused in custody pending delivery of judgment on Tuesday.