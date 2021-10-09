Three cannabis joints found in possession of a man traveling to Malta from Italy spelt a costly start to his stay.

The 35-year old Italian national had just arrived at the Malta international airport on Friday, on a flight from Bari, when he landed on the the wrong side of the law.

He was taken into police custody because of three joints of cannabis ‘light’ discovered in his possession.

On Saturday, Luca Fumai was escorted to court and charged with illegal possession and importation of the cannabis grass he had lawfully purchased back at home.

The man, who claimed to be travelling to Malta to visit his girlfriend, had fully cooperated with investigators, prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone informed the court.

The court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, declared him guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to pay a fine of €500.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.