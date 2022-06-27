The Travellers will be releasing their upcoming single Is-Sbuħija ta’ Dan iż-Żmien together with its music video on July 4.

The song relates to that feeling that one experiences, that as decades go by, life is becoming increasingly harder and more complex, and the new generations will have to deal with much tougher times than previously experienced.

The message The Travellers want to convey is that only by controlling our fears and emotions and managing our expectations, we are able to be happy, healthy, love and be loved.

What will the future hold? No one knows. With their latest single, The Travellers implore us to ultimately take control and enjoy Is-Sbuħija ta’ Dan iż-Żmien.