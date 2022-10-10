The Travellers will be collaborating with the foundation for social welfare services (Appoġġ) to raise awareness on the subject of cyberbullying, the main theme of their upcoming music video Simili.

The theme deals with the toxicity of online communities that bully, pressure, ridicule, and suppress anyone who might have a different opinion to theirs. In the comfort of their homes, hidden behind their screens, many voice their opinion without caring for the fallout that it might produce in the lives of people they do not know.

Live and let live should be one’s motto while making sure that we don’t write what first comes to mind and thus spread hate. Respect as you wish to be respected, and have the humility to understand that there are things that are out of your sphere of understanding.

