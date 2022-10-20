The Travellers are featuring their upcoming single Simili with its music video released on October 17.

They will be collaborating with the foundation for social welfare services (Appoġġ) to raise awareness on the subject of cyberbullying, the main theme of their upcoming music video, so stay tuned and follow their socials for its release.

The message in the song is that although everyone is entitled to their opinion, no one is entitled to their own facts. This is creating toxic online communities that bully, pressure, ridicule, and suppress anyone who has a different opinion than theirs.

Wouldn’t be better if instead of simply writing and spreading hate and misinformation, instead of bullying and putting down others, we do our best to see the humanity of all of us and act empathetically? Live and let live. Respect as you wish to be respected, and have the humility to understand that there are things that are out of your sphere of understanding.