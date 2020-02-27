Emirates has picked up ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best First Class’ at the prestigious 2019 ULTRAs.

Voted by the readers of The Telegraph’s luxury travel magazines Ultratravel UK and Ultratravel Middle East, the awards are the industry hallmark of the world’s best luxury travel experiences.

Adel Al Redha, chief operating officer for Emirates Airline, received the awards at a ceremony held at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Hotel in Dubai. Key members of the global travel industry attended.

The two awards are a recognition of the airline’s consistent delivery of trendsetting travel products and services across its fleet and network.

“Emirates is honoured to be recognised for the hard work and commitment we put in to make flying better for our customers,” Al Redha said.

In 2019, Emirates intensified its investments in products and services, reinforcing its quality proposition. In April 2019, Emirates completed its US$150 million refurbishment of 10 Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The airline boosted its in-flight entertainment selection and now provides customers with an unmatched selection of 4,500 channels of on-demand entertainment.