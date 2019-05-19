The Benelli TRK 502 X is a mid-range adventure tourer that packs plenty of surprises. The appearance has been enhanced to create an aggressive styling.

Beyond the looks, the TRK 502 X also has a brilliant riding position for a tall rider, cool Italian design, top-notch components, adequate power and balanced handling.

It’s a good option if one wishes to explore overseas territories, on and off-road without breaking the bank.