For Christian Buttigieg, travel is a passion discovered early in life. While still in secondary school he completed his Private Pilot License (PPL), while also travelling abroad regularly with his parents. In the years that followed, he sought internationally recognised academic travel qualifications – which led him directly to the door of Malta’s market leader in travel, then and now: the ROCS Group.

“I’ve always loved travel – so why wouldn’t I pursue a career in undoubtedly the most exciting profession in the world, with Malta’s best travel company?” says Buttigieg. “At the time, the only courses related to Travel and Tourism in Malta were via the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS). Eventually, I achieved diplomas through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).”

While studying, Buttigieg also joined ROCS at just 16 years of age. Initially working with ROCS Invest, he gained experience and was gradually entrusted with further responsibilities across the Group.

“The ROCS Directors gave me an opportunity to grow and excel. From day one, I have tried my very best to deliver and accomplish duties assigned to me, to the best of my capabilities – and I’ve felt that my effort was truly appreciated, which meant a lot,” Buttigieg continues. At just 18 years old, he had achieved accreditation in Mapfre MSV Life and Savings products and joined the production team of popular television show Tista Tkun Int!

“I organised a double wedding for two siblings and their spouses, coordinated home makeover stories, learnt to film and record on professional cameras, wrote various scripts, and much more.” Yet, the show also represented an excellent opportunity to pursue his passion for travel, he recalls. “I travelled to some of the most remote places on the planet. I can’t forget my mother’s reaction on the phone when once I called her at 1am at the end of the show and told her that, within six hours, I would fly as one of the crew to Australia for more than two weeks!” Buttigieg remembers with a smile.

His own journey at ROCS, meanwhile, mirrored that of the Group – itself by then already more than three decades into its 50-year story since its inception by the Vella family. From its roots in hospitality, ROCS grew to become Malta’s market leader in a variety of different sectors from travel, real estate, media and insurance to financial services, leisure, recruitment and retail. It was perhaps ROCS’ long partnership with Emirates Airlines – with the Group securing it's spot as the top passenger sales agent for Emirates since the first EK flight landed in Malta – that had the most impact on Buttigieg’s thriving travel career.

“The exceptional relationship ROCS has had with Emirates Airlines is fascinating. When I joined ROCS, Emirates had technically no competition and was considered the best airline in the world,” he explains. “Malta had no concrete direct connections to the Far East, Indian Ocean or Australia – and no other airline offered the same superb service that Emirates provided. ROCS Travel also offered clients the opportunity to visit other amazing holiday destinations such as the Maldives and New Zealand. From my early years working with ROCS on the frontline as a travel professional, to leading the Travel division’s back-office operation from 2016, I have had countless opportunities to see the world and gain first-hand experience of the products we offer our clients.

”Buttigieg plays a key role in maintaining ROCS Group’s position at the top of Malta’s travel sector, staying ahead of industry trends and expanding the Group’s range of packages and signature group tours, while supporting the team towards delivering another signature aspect of the ROCS experience: service excellence.

“One of my favourite aspects of my role is receiving positive feedback from returning clients who have experienced a holiday booked with ROCS – it gives a great sense of pride and satisfaction in what we do.” His role also demonstrates the profound impact travel can have, he goes on. “Aside from the indescribable feeling of immersing yourself in a new culture, eating delicious food and meeting new people, a holiday also provides health benefits. When you travel, your body, mind and soul can finally take a break to reset. When you take time away from the stresses of work and daily life, it can improve your physical and mental health, motivation, relationships, job performance and perspective. It can help you feel refreshed and more prepared to handle whatever happens when you return.”

While creating an unforgettable experience for ROCS Travel clients, the team also benefits from the Group’s mantra of work hard, play harder, which prioritises both professional and personal growth. The ROCS way of life has abundant opportunities to do both, Buttigieg confirms. “Our hard work is rewarded with the chance to experience incredible moments ourselves, which will remain in my bank of memories. I’ve swam with sharks, boarded the world’s highest sand dunes and sky-dived from 10,000ft above the Atlantic Ocean coast. I’ve had unique culinary experiences and close encounters with native tribes and the most amazing wild animals in their natural habitat. I’ve stayed in the world’s top accommodation, from a luxury sky suite overlooking the Las Vegas strip, to an island in the Maldives on an over-water, glass-bottom villa in the Indian Ocean. How’s that for a career choice?”

For more information about ROCS Group and the career opportunities currently available at ROCS Travel, visit www.rocsgrp.com/careers.