Now available in Malta, the Tre Venezie blended Italian coffees are made from a selection of carefully blended coffee beans - resulting in a smooth and aromatic cup of coffee.
Tre Venezie pods are compatible with major brands of coffee capsules. The variety comprises of a selection of espressos of different strengths and flavoured coffees including hazelnut, ginseng, chocolate and more.
For more information e-mail info@36northimports.com or call on 7920 7155.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us