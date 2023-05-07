Treasures of Malta

Edited by Giovanni Bonello, No. 86

Published by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti

Lucio Fontana’s Canvas cut with a Stanley Knife on the eye-catching cover of the Easter edition of Treasures of Malta is an excellent amuse bouche to the cultural feast that lies within.

But the present issue of the flagship publication of Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti not only presents its usual fare of well-researched peer-reviewed papers but also, in its editorial blows its trumpets to announce the publication of some outstanding books that are bound to become collectors’ items after a few months. These include Theresa Vella’s study of the collections and collection manias of the knights, plus a new series of Giovanni Bonello’s extremely popular articles on history and art history that should prove an instant hit like his previous Histories of Malta series.

The oeuvre of Josef Kalleya (1898-1998) is marked by the artist’s profound spirituality and his search for a deeper mystical meaning in life. Blessed with a long life and an extremely productive way of working, as can be seen in the literally thousands of drawings and sketches that have in recent years come to general knowledge, Kalleya had his unique approach to art that emphasised the power of the line almost to the point of abstraction. Nikki Petroni’s essay does full justice to a great artist who may have seen as a recluse by many and whose first large solo exhibition was held when he was 76.

Petroni bases her approach on the excellent critical analyses of Giuseppe Schembri Bonaci, who has delved deep in untangling the thoughts, inspirations and methods of an artist whose stature is being increasingly realised.

The 'St George Tryptych' at the Gozo Cathedral Museum

A small portable brass triptych depicting St George and other saints is the subject of an long exhaustive study by Mario Buhagiar and Charles Cassar. Described as “a long-forgotten and unstudied artefact” at the Gozo Cathedral Museum, it clearly belongs to an Eastern Orthodox tradition but its local history and provenance are shrouded in mystery. Like our holy medals, it was probably worn around the neck as a protection or to gain indulgences.

The triptych was found under la prima pietra of St George church in Victoria, Gozo, early in the 19th century, most probably with the famous Catalan ciborium, where they could have been hidden during some piratical razzia.

The 18th-century oratory that houses Senglea’s miraculous Redentur is a marvellous artistic ensemble whose history and treasures are described by Jonathan Farrugia and conservators Valentina Lupo and Maria Grazia Zenzani. The latter two were responsible for the restoration and conservation of the four canvases depicting moments from the passion of Christ painted by the young Francesco Zahra.

Francesco Zahra’s sketch for ‘The Transition of the Corpse of St Catherine to Mount Sinai’.

A preparatory sketch by Zahra depicting the transition of the corpse of St Catherine to Mount Sinai for the larger painting to be found at Żurrieq parish church is discussed by Roger De Gaetano. The sketch, now being published for the first time, is evidence of the artist’s fine draughtsmanship and confidence of handling. Very few of Zahra’s drawings have so far come to light, although the author expresses his hope that others may be “scattered in countless drawers”.

Anthony Bonanno describes an ancient marble head, which has seen notable wear and tear, that was part of a herm. This artefact of unknown provenance is today found in the Palazzo Falson Collection. Herms were pillars whose upper part showed an armless bust and which had symbolic or religious connotations in ancient Greece.

Victor Grech’s favourite object is John Borg Manduca’s Cottonera. The author is a consultant paediatrician who in his middle age discovered his passion for painting which he developed thanks to the advice and mentoring of Borg Manduca himself.

The Senglea oratory of the Holy Crucifix

For 120 years, the Rizzo Marich family ran one of the most elite tobacconists’ shops in Malta, situated right in the heart of the city where Caffe Cordina today stands. The business started in 1838 and came to cater, among others, for the top brass of the British services, and even earning the honour to display ‘By Appointment to His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales’ over the door of its shop. Marich cigarettes were popular even beyond local shores and could be found “throughout the British colonies”. Noel Toledo tells the story of the family and its business.

This issue includes the second part of Charles Debono’s account of the military story of Malta covering the centuries from the fall of the Roman Empire in the west when Malta fell into the Byzantine sphere of influence, up to Swabian rule in the 13th century. Though this is generally seen as a darkish period of Maltese history, Debono makes excellent use of the various scanty published sources, even numismatic ones, to build a logical and easy-to-read narrative. The author also refers to recent archaeological discoveries in the Rabat-Mdina area that have thrown a bit more light on the Arab period.

Oliver Friggieri

Oliver Friggieri’s great cultural contributions are recalled by Romilda Pace. Friggieri’s literary vision transcended the petty horizons of political squabbling where supporters are set against each other while the top echelons dig into the pot of gold. He articulated the pangs and the desires of the genuine patriot, whose ultimate response tends to wish the plague on both our houses.

May I be allowed to voice a gentle carp here: Judicious reverse printing may serve to draw attention to particular sections but it can be terribly eye-damagingly overdone. Hav­ing seven pages presented in this way is way too much, especially when it is compoun­ded by opting for a smallish point size for the text.

The bookshelf section includes two excellent reviews by Richard England and Christian Attard on important books by Conrad Thake and Mark Sagona respectively, while in her cultural review, Cecilia Xuereb traces the history and evolving vision of The Three Palaces music festival 10 years since it was first held.