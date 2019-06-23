A crystal eight-pointed cross, given to Grandmaster Jean de Valette by Pope Pius V in recognition of his victory during the Great Siege of Malta, is among the items displayed in a new book that tells the story of the Order of St John.

Lionel Jarvis, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, holding the book Treasures. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The cross is inscribed with the words unus decem millia vicit – one conquers ten thousand – in reference to the grandmaster having led the troops of the Order of St John in repelling the Ottoman forces, resulting in a victory that would change the course of history.

It is one of the objects documented in Treasures – Faith, Care, Valour, a beautifully illustrated book filled with detailed images that help bring to life the collection within Museum of the Order of St John in the UK.

The book tells the stories behind each object, revealing the people who held them and championed the Order’s values: Pro Fide, Pro Utilitate Hominum – For the Faith, In the Service of Humanity.

The objects featured range from coins, medals and busts to paintings and diaries filled with powerful testimonies of St John Ambulance volunteers.

The engraved crystal eight-pointed cross was a diplomatic gift to Grandmaster Jean de Valette from Pope Pius V.

“The museum has a unique collection, which tells the story of the medieval Knights Hospitaller, and also the story of the Order’s 19th century revival in England and its reinvention as a global health charity. Treasures aims to tell this story in an accessible and engaging way, using selected objects from the museum’s collection to weave a narrative that explores unifying themes of faith, care, and valour across the 900-year history of the Order of St John,” author Tom Foakes, who is also museum director, said.

Treasures follows three over-arching themes of faith, care and valour, and while these themes may be interpreted in different ways as the Order has transformed, each remain a constant throughout the narrative.

“As an organisation with a Christian foundation, the faith-based mission of St John today continues, while embracing those of all denominations and none. The care given to sick pilgrims in 11th century Jerusalem, inspires the humanitarian work of St John as a 21st century global health charity. And the valour that characterised the ancient religious military Order is reinterpreted in the bravery of the St John volunteers who provide vital medical assistance today, often in situations of extreme danger,” he adds.

One of the successes of this nearly 1,000 years of history, is that the values of the Order have endured throughout history

Lionel Jarvis, Prior of the Priory of England and the Islands of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St John of Jerusalem, agrees.

“One of the successes of this nearly 1,000 years of history, is that the values of the Order have endured throughout history. Whether that was in the very early days defending Christianity, or undertaking other healthcare and humanitarian works… Those representing the Order have adapted to do what is best for society at the time.

Left: The helmet is engraved with the Ayatul Kursi, the Verse of the Throne, which is taken from the Quran. When recited it is believed that the wearer will be under the protection of God. Right: A bust of Grandmaster Jean de Valette.

“Because caring for the sick and the poor has always been fundamental,” he said.

As time passed, the Order improved and adapted to what was needed, said Dr Jarvis, adding: “In England we teach First Aid but are now moving more to expand our support to communities. But in some of the African countries we provide support to mothers and children during childbirth. In Malta there’s a rescue service and first aid training. We do what is most suited to the country – it’s a continuum of adapting,” he said as he commented about the stellar work of the Maltese branch and urged the public to support the work of the Order.

Treasures can be bought through the museum website.