The Treasury Department said it would complete the financing programme for the year 2019 over two to three Malta Government Stocks issuances.

The next MGS issuance will be held on Wednesday July 17 by auction.

In its update to the Annual Borrowing Plan for the year 2019, it said that the issuance of Malta Government Securities and debt instruments with maturity of more than one year for the financial year 2019 remained unchanged at €450 million.

So far this year the Treasury raised 40 per cent of this amount, leaving a balance of around €270 million for the remainder of 2019.

In line with last January’s announcement, the maturity term of the 2019 MGS issues will be a mix of short and medium to long-term MGS.

The exact maturity and details on whether the offer will be for a new stock or a re-opening of an existing MGS will be announced one to two weeks prior to each offer.