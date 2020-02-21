The Treasury Department has taken immediate action to recuperate funds from suppliers who were paid twice for services rendered, the government said in a statement on Friday.

It said that an estimated €1.5 million had been spent on such double payments.

The department said the suppliers were cooperating to return money not due to them.

It said it was currently conducting a pilot project for ministries and departments to switch to accrual accounting. Such changes brought about teething problems which were being addressed.

Unlike cash accounting, accrual accounting recognises revenue when it is earned and expenses when they are billed, even if they have not been paid. This allows a company or entity to keep track of how well it is performing, even before payments flow in.

The government began switching to accrual accounting in 2017. The full project is expected to take several years to complete.