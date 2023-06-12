Lottoland is giving you the chance to become the real MVP of the road and claim the keys to this powerful new ride and a giant cash prize with just a few clicks.

Alternatively, with Lottoland’s DreamCar scratchcard, you can make your father’s jaw drop, if you decide to hand over the keys to this exotic sports car to him.

That’s perfect for a driving tour together around Europe’s finest cities, and a great thank you to your dad for being the greatest of all the deserving fathers out there…

So how do you get involved?

It’s as easy as ABC. Simply purchase as many cards as you want from Lottoland and scratch away. Imagine the look on your father’s face when you drive to his house in this car!

So, how do you increase your chances of winning?

One way to increase your chances of winning is to buy more scratch cards. The more you buy, the higher your chances of winning.

Lucky for you, Lottoland is offering a cool deal to give you more for less. New players will receive a €10 discount or some free scratch cards when they try their luck with Lottoland for the first time.

Each Porsche 911 Carrera scratch card usually costs €5, but thanks to this offer, you can get your hands on five scratch cards for €15, making each scratch card only €3. Make sure you sign up through this link to benefit from this offer.

Of course, winning the car isn't guaranteed, but the excitement and anticipation that comes with playing the game is worth it in itself. It's a chance to create memories with your father and to share in the excitement of what could be.

And who knows, maybe this Father's Day, you'll become your father's favourite child by winning Lottoland's Porsche 911. Just hope that you find the winning card before one of you siblings.

Make this Father’s Day one to remember with Lottoland by taking advantage of this limited time offer, because every dad deserves a Porsche.

The first prize will be delivered in Malta with the full VAT paid, but any further costs (taxes/import duties/registration costs due in the destination/country of final registration) will be the responsibility of the first prize winner.

Make this Father’s Day one to remember with Lottoland.

The first prize winner will be required to send a copy of their passport to Lottoland to confirm their identity, age and address. Following receipt and verification of the details requested by Lottoland, the first prize winner will be contacted in order to make arrangements for the delivery of the prize.

Lottoland cannot guarantee delivery within a certain timeframe. If possible Lottoland will take into account First Prize winner’s requests in terms of colour schemes of the cars, but we cannot guarantee all requests can be facilitated. If due to circumstances beyond Lottoland’s control, we are unable to provide the stated first prize, we reserve the right to award a selection of substitute left- and right-hand drive cars of equal or greater value.

For more information about dream car scratch card please find the terms here.

Offer five Porsche 911 Carrera Scratchcards for €15 (save €10). Promo runs to 23:59 CEST 18/06/23.

This promotion is available to new players only and is only redeemable once per player. Any unredeemed scratch cards will become void seven days after being credited to the player’s account. Scratchcards redeemed as part of this promotion may only be used in respect of the Porsche 911 Carrera Scratchcard.

Lottoland’s general terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: Lottoland is operated by European Lotto and Betting Limited and is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority, license number MGA/B2C/609/2018. Play responsibly 18+ www.rgf.org.mt