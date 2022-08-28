The carpal tunnel consists of a narrow passage on the anterior part of the hand and wrist, which serves as an entrance to the palm for several tendons and the median nerve.

The median nerve has an important role of supplying sensation to the palm side of the thumb, index, middle and ring fingers, as well as facilitating the movement of the thumb.

Carpal tunnel syndrome tends to arise due to the compression and resultant build-up pressure on the median nerve. This condition may be precipitated by certain risk factors, which include: being female due to a smaller wrist’s anatomy; certain conditions such as previous wrist fractures or dislocations; rheumatoid arthritis; diabetes; obesity; pregnancy; menopause; thyroid disorders; kidney failure; as well as via doing repetitive hand motions, which involve a prolonged flexing of the wrist during specific work tasks, such as using construction, clerical, catering or hairdressing tools, as well as other frequent day-to-day activities, such as driving, using the phone or reading.

The gradual symptoms of carpal tunnel syndrome may include numbness or a tingling sensation, particularly in the thumb, index, middle or ring fingers. Weakness may also be present on the affected side of the hands, which may also radiate up the arms. As a result, certain individuals may drop objects and tend to shake their hands to relieve such symptoms.

Such symptoms may also worsen during the night or upon waking up in the morning.

If left untreated, permanent nerve or muscle damage may occur over time

Carpal tunnel syndrome may interfere with one’s everyday activities as well as disrupt sleeping patterns. It is important to seek early medical advice, since if left untreated, permanent nerve or muscle damage may occur over time.

Carpal tunnel syndrome may be diagnosed via physical examination, as well as nerve conduction studies, which are able to assess any disruption in the electrical activity of the wrists and hands when the muscles contract and when at rest, through the use of small electrodes attached to the skin.

Simple ways to minimise build-up pressure over the median nerve and hence, reduce the risk of developing carpal tunnel syndrome, include: adopting a good posture during office hours; relaxing the hand grip; taking short, frequent breaks; as well as stretching the wrists and hands, especially when using tools such as computer mice, keyboards, vibrating construction tools, hairdressing scissors or cash registers.

Other conservative treatment options for carpal tunnel syndrome include the use of night wrist splints, B complex vitamins which promote nerve health and regeneration, as well as short-term use of anti-inflammatory medications or corticosteroids injections to relieve any pain and swelling.

Additionally, yoga and physiotherapy may also help.

For more severe cases, which have been unresponsive to other measures, carpal tunnel decompression can also be achieved via a day-case surgical intervention, which involves the relieving of pressure over the median nerve by dissecting the ligament that is constantly pressing over it.

