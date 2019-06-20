If you ever doubted claims how many of us persist in treating black migrants like animals then look no further than the comments that Nazju Tonna gave Times of Malta journalist Ivan Martin after police swooped in on his stables where dozens were living in squalor.

“I had horses in these stables… and then I switched to these people with black skin – like the majority do,” he said in a frustrated tone.

In reality, Tonna summed up the sorry state of Malta in 2019 where foreign workers, especially refugees, are treated like nothing more than commodities one can exploit at the altar of money.

The inhumane conditions of ‘accommodation’ hosting hundreds, possibly thousands of foreigners and refugees, is an open secret. The problem is so widespread that many leasing their illegal/inadequate garage/boathouse/basement/stable have stopped doing it in a clandestine manner. The exploitation happens in the open, because if the foreigners don’t like it they “can go back to their country”, many would argue.

They “even” had a window, and the guests had nothing to complain about, Tonna told us. As he was freely speaking to reporters, dozens of black migrants were being taken away in handcuffs by police, presumably to have their documents checked and possibly deported.

We still have no idea whether action will be taken against those who chose to make money off poor migrants by renting out their tiny stables for €100 each a month. We still don’t know how many thousands of people are unlicensed to rent out their property to foreigners.

The problem is foreigners, including refugees, are coming to Malta to work for a pittance, sometimes illegally, leaving them to struggle with the basics. A construction worker earning less than the minimum wage simply cannot afford Malta’s exhorbitant rent prices. As one of the Marsa migrants told Times of Malta, many Maltese refuse to rent out their properties to black people... and there is no space in open centres.

On social media, many called for the deportation of the migrants. Not many asked where they would be sleeping at night and why Malta continues turning a blind eye to the black economy.

The scale of exploitation of manual workers is unprecedented and in a country where modern-day slavery is taking root, many have already started to sleep out on the streets.

It is terrible to witness the way workers are seen as nothing else but an economic opportunity in this inhumane business.

As humanitarian NGOs rightly said: “Malta's economic boom lives off the exploitation of migrants and returns close to nothing to its slave labourers... Do the authorities even care?”

In reality, the problem is also intrinsically tied in with Malta’s worrying racism trends. Malta still lacks a proper integration policy which helps educate and stop discrimination towards foreigners, especially refugees, and in fighting the racist discourse which has become normalised on mainstream channels. As we still seek to make a quick buck off rich foreigners, we continue exploiting refugees and treating them worse than animals.

The authorities did the right thing when they raided the Marsa compound on Wednesday morning. Nobody – irrespective of their profession or salary – should be forced to live in inhumane conditions, let alone in structures designed for horses. The problem is that it targeted the most vulnerable and did nothing to tackle the elephant in the room.