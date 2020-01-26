Lions Club Sliema presented a donation to Dar tal-Kleru for the purchase of 20 trees to be planted at the home. The donation was presented to Mgr Anthony Cassar, administrator of Dar tal-Kleru, by Margaret Frendo, vice-president of Sliema Lions Club, together with Lions Tom Restall, Louis Sciberras and Norman Wilson. The tree planting was supervised by Neville Ebejer, a senior inspector at Ambjent Malta. Lions Club Sliema recently also sponsored a number of trees to be planted at San Anton School in Imselliet, limits of Mġarr, thus bringing the total number of trees funded by the club to 31.