Trees around Malta and Gozo continue to be pruned in spring and summer despite guidelines recommending against such timing “due to effects on the health of the tree”, a biologist has warned.

Alfred Baldacchino, a former assistant director at the Malta Environment and Planning Authority, said that, according to the Guidelines on Works Involving Trees issued by the Environment and Resources Authority, pruning in spring and summer ought to be avoided.

The guidelines read: “Pruning during different seasons triggers different responses. Thus, as a general rule, pruning shall ideally be carried out in late autumn (October to December) or during winter (January to March). Pruning during late spring and summer or during flowering shall be avoided… Pruning from spring through summer shall be avoided due to effects on the health of the tree and insect or disease problems (e.g. red palm weevil or tree borers).”

They go on to list exceptions, such as when there are hazards to the tree or to the public, vehicles and buildings. In such cases, pruning can go ahead with a permit.

If a tree is pruned at this time of year, it is not given enough time to recover

Baldacchino stressed that, while the ERA guidelines are not legally binding, they are there to protect trees yet are being ignored.

“If a tree is pruned at this time of year, it is not given enough time to recover. This is when the new leaves and branches are growing,” he said.

Some 10 mature ficus trees in It-Tokk square in Victoria are due to be pruned today.

Josef Schembri said the council had a permit from ERA to do so. Questions were sent to ERA but no replies were received by the time of writing.

In the past, the local council had applied to remove the trees, some of which were 70 years old, due to fears they were causing harm to the archaeological remains underneath the square and damaging surrounding houses.

But a court had issued an injunction on a request by environmental NGOs.