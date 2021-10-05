Planting more trees is not a miracle solution to environmental degradation.

Trees have unwittingly become the mascot of any cry against an unsavoury development. Be it a road-widening exercise where some trees are uprooted (with or without permits) or a new urban park where the few planted trees barely contrast the sea of grey coming from concrete, the centre of public outcry against such developments are always the infamous trees.

And this constant media spotlight on trees has had an unexpected effect on people’s perception of what the environmental targets and regeneration of our country should look like.

In short, anyone pro-environment would likely resort to the simple and easy to remember and understand slogan: “Plant more trees”.

The result of this is that any civilian environmentalist movement is always tunnel-visioned on planting more trees wherever possible and simply stopping there, whereas the issue of climate change and environmental protection and regeneration is far more complex and requires a multitude of solutions to different aspects of the problem.

So, what could be wrong with planting more trees? Trees themselves offer many services which are often touted as justification for afforestation. They purify air and absorb carbon dioxide from it, and therefore are an essential tool in the fight against climate change.

They are important for several species of birds and they help keep ground temperatures cooler in urban areas by providing shade.

And this is all true. The problems, from a biological viewpoint, arise from two founts: the species (type) of trees planted and where they are planted.

The species or type of tree planted needs to be taken into consideration since only indigenous trees (trees which grow naturally in the wild in Malta) offer us the maximum number of benefits.

Species which are alien (not found naturally in the wild in Malta) carry a risk of becoming invasive, escaping into the wild and aggressively colonising natural habitats with disastrous consequences on the latter.

Moreover, alien species are less likely to be exploited for food and shelter by indigenous species of insects and birds, and therefore are less beneficial to our native flora and fauna than indigenous trees.

The greatest problem with afforestation projects so far has to be the location chosen for such projects. It is one thing to plant trees in a disused field in the middle of an urban centre and a completely other thing to plant a tree in a garigue.

The reason is two-fold. Firstly, one has to consider the biological status of the site prior to afforestation.

A recently abandoned field will have little vegetation and fauna inhabiting it and, therefore, is of little biological importance.

On the other hand, a garigue is a fully fledged and highly biodiverse ecosystem with hundreds of species calling it home. And the biological status of the site to be afforested is crucial since in many cases, planting trees would, in reality, decimate biodiversity as opposed to the popular belief that adding trees increases biodiversity.

The reason behind this is that ecosystems are very complex systems of hundreds of different species interacting with each other and the physical environment around them in a manner comparable to clockwork.

A proposal to cover 315,000 square metres of abandoned fields in Inwadar Park could be an ecological disaster

Therefore, true forest ecosystems do not consist only of the trees themselves, but also of plants specialised to grow and thrive in the shade of trees, insects which can feed on the matter provided by the trees themselves, fungi which can decompose tree-litter and recycle nutrients, among other things.

Therefore, by simply planting trees, we are providing only one of hundreds of components which would constitute a functioning forest ecosystem.

In hundreds of years, such afforestation projects may develop a self-sustaining and functioning forest ecosystem, as occurred in the past with Buskett when it was planted by the Knights, but this is not a certainty and will take hundreds of years to occur.

Therefore, newly afforested areas are the equivalent of a biological desert for the foreseeable future, and this is why it is important to give weight to the site to be afforested, as in most cases biodiversity would plummet.

The obvious question to ask therefore is, where then would it make sense, biologically, to plant trees or carry out afforestation?

There are two main candidates. The first is in any urban setting or on very disturbed land.

Disturbed land is understood to be land which has been developed to such an extent than it is inhospitable to most flora and fauna, such as refilled quarries or previously built-up land.

The incentive to plant trees in urban areas in particular should be stronger as certain benefits of trees, such as improved mental well-being and reducing urban heat-island effect, can only be reaped in such settings.

The second candidate is disused, agricultural land. However, caution is advised here as it makes a difference how long the land has been in disuse.

The reason for this is that if previously cultivated land has been abandoned for a long time, it starts developing meadow communities. These in turn, if allowed to thrive, develop into particularly biodiverse ecosystems, particularly with insects such as butterflies and grasshoppers.

Such meadow ecosystems are extremely disregarded in terms of management and assessment locally. Therefore, afforestation projects in rural settings should be limited to recently disused agricultural land, and only to a small extent as well.

Looking at recent projects involving afforestation, it is clear that this misconception of adding trees in every nook and cranny of our islands has spread like wildfire.

ERA’s current afforestation project on Comino is taking place on agricultural land which has been in disuse for almost a hundred years and had been colonised by an extensive community of garigue species.

A proposal by several architectural firms to cover 315,000 square metres of abandoned fields in Inwadar Park could be an ecological disaster depending on the biological status of the abandoned fields in question.

It cannot be emphasised enough that afforestation projects should be headed by biologists who would have carried out the necessary studies to rule out any environmental damage from the process, not architects.

The takeaway from this should be that trees are not a miracle solution to any issues relating to the environment, but part of a more complex solution to a very complex problem.

Planting of trees and afforestation should be limited to urban areas mostly, and natural, already existing habitats found in our more rural areas should be either preserved as is or restored, and not by planting trees in them.

Justin Cauchi is a biologist.