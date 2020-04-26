The Gozo Tourism Association and San Lawrenz Council have condemned vandalism on trees at scenic Dwejra in Gozo.

Several trees were sawed and chopped in the UNESCO heritage site.

"This is a clear act of vandalism, tarnishing the natural beauty of one of the Islands’ picturesque rural areas," the association said.

"Dwejra is one of the main tourist resorts on Gozo, visited by thousands of visitors who enjoy visiting the pristine surroundings of this unique touristic spot every year," it added.

"It is a great shame that such vandalism exists and is still practised by very irresponsible persons against society and the environment."

San Lawrenz Council urged the authorities to provide more security for the area and suggested CCTV surveillance. It said it would carry out the installation itself if it was handed the funds.

But it said the funds it is given to manage the area had been reduced.

