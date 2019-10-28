Sudden wind gusts caused damage in a number of areas of the island, leading to blocked lanes and gridlocked traffic.

It is known in the meteorological world as a “squall” and was accompanied by heavy rain and thunder.

A tree ended up blocking the inner lane at the Mosta bridge while another tree suffered the same fate in Mriehel, blocking the outer lane. This caused heavy traffic, with trails stretching several hundreds of metres.

People walking in Valletta were also taken by storm, literally, when the severe gusts of wind demolished their umbrellas and removed any kind of protection they previous had.