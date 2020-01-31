HSBC Malta’s successful campaign linking the planting of a tree for every download of the new mobile banking app has led to Nature Trust Malta planting its first 100 trees at Chadwick Lakes. The bank has pledged the donation of 2,000 trees which will be planted during 2020.

Launched last October, the new app – which is available to download for free from App Store and Google Play – offers a simpler login, is easier to use and offers the ability to transfer money to third parties without the use of the secure key.

Using the latest in encryption technology, the app allows users to view account details and balances and to see their transfer history. Users can also transfer between their own accounts, pay a third-party account with HSBC Malta, pay a third-party account within the Single Euro Payments Area (Sepa) and make payments to companies.

For third-party transactions, the payees must first be set up through the bank’s personal internet banking platform. Dan Robinson, head of retail banking and wealth management said: “Our customers have responded very positively to our new mobile banking app and we have managed to reach our target of 20,000 downloads in a few short weeks. Not only is the app making life easier for them, it is also having a positive environmental impact with 2,000 new trees to be planted by Nature Trust Malta in the coming year as a result of our campaign.”

Vincent Attard, Nature Trust Malta executive president, said: “It is very encouraging to see companies like HSBC using environmental incentives to promote their products and even more encouraging to see the public respond so positively to this type of initiative. Nature Trust Malta continues to work tirelessly to protect and enhance our natural environment and HSBC’s contribution of 2,000 more trees will be a great boost to our efforts.”

More details and information on HSBC’s new mobile banking app is available at www.hsbc.com.mt/ways-to-bank/mobile/, from any HSBC branch, or by calling the HSBC contact centre on 2380 2380.