Battling altitude sickness and insomnia, 19 volunteer trekkers have reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro—and managed to surpass their fundraising target in the process.

The Maltese Kilimanjaro challenge team raised €108,000 to finance the building of a new primary school for 700 children in Bonga, Ethiopia. They set out with a target of €100,000.

Their training included a hike at Mount Etna, in Sicily, to get accustomed to the volcanic terrain. But expedition member Austin Cachia said nothing could prepare them for the lack of oxygen on the highest mountain on the African continent.

“You can’t prepare for the altitude sickness," he said. "What you have to do is sleep, eat and drink as much as possible. You face insomnia when you are up here and that is because there is a lack of oxygen and the mind tries to keep you awake to keep you alive. It thinks you’re dying,” he said.

It was the 13th year of the annual challenge which raises funds to support different community projects in Ethiopia and Kenya.

The trek took around eight days to complete, with the best part of a week dedicated to climbing the 5895 metres to the summit.

Once the trekkers reached the summit, they had around 20 minutes to take in the spectacular scenery, sunlight and snow, before making their descent.

Mr Cachia said that seeing the benefits of the charity work, which has raised around €950,000 since 2013, was what motivated them to keep making the trek every year.

“Seeing the benefits of the schools and clinics in Ethiopia and Kenya keeps us motivated. You get to see the good being done,” he said.

The trekkers will now travel to Ethiopia to open the school in Bonga.