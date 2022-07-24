A group of trekkers are currently mid-way through their four-day 150km LifeWalk fundraising trek organised by the LifeCycle Foundation, to raise funds for renal patients in Malta and Gozo.

The 25 participants left Malta for the UK on Friday, and have so far covered around 70km, trekking seven to eight hours a day through tough terrain along Hadrian’s Wall while surrounded by beautiful countryside with stunning views.

LifeWalk is LifeCycle’s sister fundraising event. But while, in LifeCycle, volunteers cycle a long distance in a short number of days, in LifeWalk they trek.

Some of the participants just before leaving Malta for the UK on Friday. Photo: LifeCycle Malta Foundation

Photo: LifeCycle Malta Foundation

The first edition of the walk took place in October last year, after having had to be cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, 32 people, had accomplished the same trek being undertaken this time round.

“The trek we are covering here is usually done in six days but we are doing it in four, so it is quite a challenge," Alan Curry, founder of LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation told Times of Malta.

He said the team is now in its second day and has covered about half the trek.

The weather is typical British, sometimes dull and rainy and sometimes sunny.

“It’s lovely and perfect for walking,” Curry said.

On the road. Photo: LifeCycle Malta Foundation

He said that apart from some pain as a result of blisters, morale among participants is high and positive.

“The atmosphere is lovely and we are a very tight-knit group. I believe this event will grow in popularity,” he said.

Curry said four of the trekkers will also be taking part in the LifeCycle challenge being held between October 31 and November 14in Argentina and Chile.

LifeCycle Foundation is the only NGO raising money to support renal patients in Malta, works or hand in hand with Renal Unit medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital and the UM’s kidney disease research team via the University Research Trust (RIDT).

Donations can be sent via Revolut, SMS, bank transfer, and PayPal.

Details can be found here.

Some unexpected onlookers. Photo: LifeCycle Malta Foundation