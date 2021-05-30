Trelleborg, a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments, is celebrating 60 years of operation in Malta.

Located in Ħal Far and Marsa, the manufacturing facility produces 25 million O-Rings and engineered seals per week for a global customer base, including many of the world’s leading car manufacturers.

Over the years, the company has reinvented itself and increased its product portfolio to be at the forefront of new innovative products in the field of elastomers and more recent additions of multi-component and micro-moulded part manufacturing.

The 60th birthday was marked by a visit from Prime Minister Robert Abela to the Ħal Far main site on May 20.

Other distinguished guests included Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy and Industry, and Miriam Dalli, Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable development.

From left, Martin Hignett, managing director, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Malta, with Miriam Dalli, PM Robert Abela and Silvio Schembri.

Following a factory visit, the opportunity was taken to announce plans to increase the manufacturing footprint of the existing 26,000-square-metre facility by an additional 4,000 square metres to host new business and product expansion.

The investment will help secure the future for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions in Malta based on its proven success story for both the Maltese manufacturing industry and within Trelleborg Group. This is thanks to a strong reputation built on performance, reliability and value and by constantly developing new innovative solutions in the markets it operates in.