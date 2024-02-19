Trelleborg is to spend €14m in the coming two years on new equipment which is more efficient and cleaner for the environment, the prime minister was told during a tour of the factory in Ħal Far on Monday.

The company started operating in Malta 60 years ago and is a world class manufacturer of advanced sealing solutions, producing high volume O-Ring and engineered molded parts.

The new investment follows an expansion of the company's Ħal Far facility by more 6,000 square metres following assistance from Malta Enterprise and INDIS Malta.

Robert Abela welcomed the investment and observed that the manufacturing sector is continuing to diversify and create new career opportunities.

During his tour, the prime minister met the management and had a discussion with the workers during which an emphasis was made on the need for ongoing skills training.

Trelleborg employs almost 600 workers in Ħal Far and another facility in Marsa focused both on production and research and innovation.