An earthquake in Sicily was felt in parts of Malta on Tuesday night.

Readers reported feeling the ground shake at about 9.27pm.

The movement, marking 4.8 on the Richter scale, was also recorded by the University seismic research unit.

The unit recorded the tremor on land in south-west Sicily.

No injuries or damages have been reported so far.

People in Sicily commenting here reported the quake lasting a couple of seconds and feeling their house shaking. Others in Malta reported a slight shake.

A reader said there was "quite a rattle" in Sliema.