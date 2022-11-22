A magnitude 4.5 earthquake sent tremors across Malta at 1.40pm on Tuesday.

The quake's epicentre was in the sea north of Malta.

The University of Malta's Seismic Research Monitoring Group told Times of Malta that the earthquake was traced to around 15km north of Marsalforn, Gozo.

It calculated the event as having measured 4.5 on the Richter scale.

People reported seeing heavy furniture moving, glasses shaking and gypsum walls shuddering.

A resident in Nadur reported seeing her entire block of apartments move.

Multiple reports estimated the tremors as lasting anything between three and eight seconds.

Staff at Malta Enterprise's offices in Guardamangia were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The red dot marks the earthquake's epicentre.

Malta lies around 200km south of a tectonic fault line but is considered to be a low-risk area for seismic activity.

Most tremors reported locally tend to be below 4 on the Richter scale, making Tuesday's tremor a relatively significant one by local standards.

A similarly-sized quake, measuring 4.5, was reported in 2020, though it was mostly felt offshore.

The last similar quake before that dates back 50 years: at 11.06pm on March 21, 1972, an earthquake measuring 4.5 occurred in the Sicilian channel, shaking Malta and many locals in their beds.

