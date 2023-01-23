A tremor measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale was felt across Malta on Monday morning, becoming the eleventh such incident recorded close to the island in less than a week.

The shaking, which lasted just a few seconds, was felt across the island.

The seismic activity was recorded by the University of Malta’s Geosciences Department’s Seismic Monitoring and Research Group.

Geophysicist Pauline Galea had warned last week that the seismic activity hitting Malta could continue over the coming days.

Galea had noted that the tremors were triggered by regional tectonic forces south of Malta.

These have been known to generate seismic activity in the past and the subsequent number of tremors is not uncommon in such sequences.

All 10 quakes recorded between Tuesday and Thursday of last week had epicentres in the Central Mediterranean Sea.

Correction January 23, 2022: A previous version misstated the magnitude of the tremor as 4.9