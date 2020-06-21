TRESemmé has donated over 50 haircare products to nurses working as frontliners, as a token of appreciation for their dedication and selfless vocation throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The products were provided in close collaboration with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses (MUMN), in order to help nurses who have had to wash their hair daily for months as part of their self-sanitation routine to protect those living with them.

Nurses were invited to contact George Borg Ltd, local importers of the Unilever brand TRESemmé, in order to receive their free pack. Kim Borg from George Borg Ltd explained that they wanted to provide a small token of appreciation to local nurses by providing them with good haircare products to support their daily hair washing routine.

George Borg Ltd also recognised the many sacrifices that frontliners have had to make, with many having to find an alternative residence away from their loved ones in order to protect them.

“No words can express our gratitude to all frontliners who have been at the forefront of this battle against COVID-19, but we certainly are trying to help in any way we can. We hope to have brought a smile to our nurses and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts,” Borg said.

Unilever UK Ltd has corporate social responsibility and sustainable living at the heart of the organisation and seeks to drive positive change through its business, brands and partners. The company has ensured its presence in helping the community to get through this time and support the world’s true heroes.

